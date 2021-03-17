Uniontown
Geraldine Bush Rodkey, of Uniontown, passed away the morning of Saturday, March 13, 2021, with family and loved ones at her bedside.
She was born in 1932 in Bullskin Township, a daughter of William J. Bush and Anna M Freiberg Bush.
Geraldine was a past matron of Order of Eastern Star #263, past watchman of Shepherds #42, and she had lifetime memberships in D.V.A., Veterans of Foreign Wars and American Legion.
As the wife of a career soldier, she traveled and lived all over the world. She had many adventures with fascinating stories to tell. She was a steadfast helpmate to her husband in all that he accomplished throughout their lives together. She remained in love with Wilbur to the moment of her last breath and beyond. She was a loving and wise example to her daughters, family, and many friends.
She is survived by her daughters, Debra A. Sickles and husband Cory G.B. Sickles, and Sandra K. Rodkey, D.V.M. with partner Sam J. Morgan, D.V.M.; sisters-in-law Marie Wingard and Carol McCartney; as well as many nieces, nephews and their families.
She was predeceased by her parents; husband of 48 years Wilbur W. Rodkey Jr.; four brothers, Tucker (Ruth) Wingard, Harry Wingard, George H. Bush and Wade (Leona) Bush.
Debra, Sandra and Geraldine's extended family wish to convey sincere thanks to OSPTA Home Health and Hospice for the wonderful care and support they provided to Geraldine and her family. Each and every team member involved in her care were professional, compassionate, and supportive in all ways. Whether on the phone or during in-person visits, they were exceptional.
Debra and Sandra also wish to express their heartfelt gratitude to Geraldine's niece, Anna "Susie" Tabaj, as well as her daughters, Melanie and Michelle. Susie opened her home to her, and the three of them gave her loving care throughout the last few months of her life where "a good time was had by all."
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 17, in BURHANS-CROUSE FUNERAL HOME, 28 Connellsville Street, Dunbar. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 18, in the funeral home, with Pastor Sam McClintock officiating. Interment to follow in Franklin Cemetery.
Due to COVID-19, please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.burhanscrousefuneralhome.com.
