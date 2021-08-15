formerly of Uniontown
Geraldine C. DeLong, 89, of Royal Oak, Mich., died July 27, 2021. "Gerry", the daughter of Michael and Anna Anthony and loving companion of Frank Moellich, passed away peacefully, at her home in Royal Oak.
She was the loving mother to surviving children, Anne Kilbourn, her children Katie and Celeste; son, David (Debbie) Anthony, his children, Jessica and Chelsea; and son, Mark (Johanna) Pitchford and his children, Nicole and Nicklas. Gerry is also survived by her brother-in-law, Neal Sutherland; her nieces, Deborah, Charlotte, Jennifer John; close friend, Joyce Papa; and stepson, Liam; her sister, Katherine Anthony (Thomas) Resh; and her brother, Michael John (Laura) Anthony and his children, Jacqueline, Michele, Kelly, and stepdaughter Anessa.
Gerry was preceded in death by her son, William N. Pitchford; husband, Dean O. DeLong; former husband, William N. Pitchford; sister, Marion Anthony (Neal) Sutherland; nieces, Janice Altimiller and Julie Anthony; and nephew, Edwin Coulter.
Gerry spent her career helping others as a nurse until she retired. Then she devoted her time to walking, reading, art, pottery, playing piano and playing with her grandchildren. She will be greatly missed.
A memorial service to celebrate her life will be scheduled later this year. Arrangements by Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Home, Royal Oak, Mich. Share a memory at www.SullivanFuneralDirectors.com.
