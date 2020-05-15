Lemont Furnace
Geraldine E. Cox Barclay, 76, of Lemont Furnace, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020, in her home, with her loving family at her side. She was born June 22, 1943, in Uniontown, a daughter of the late Russell E. Cox and Edith Evelyn Yanik Cox.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth M. Barclay; brother Gerald E. Cox; and brothers-in-law Harry L. Daniels and Eugene Cavalier.
Geraldine was a member of Bethel Baptist Church. She was a 1961 graduate of Uniontown High School. Geraldine worked as a teller for Gallatin National Bank and National City Bank. She enjoyed bowling at Manor Lanes, and watching the Steelers and Penguins.
She was an avid sports fan and animal lover.
Left to cherish Geraldine's memory are her son, Todd A. Barclay (Kimberly L.) of Uniontown; daughter Dana J. Barclay of Lemont Furnace; sisters Marlene A. Daniels of North Ridgeville, Ohio, and Olive Elaine Cavaliere of Uniontown; grandsons Justin T. Barclay of Brownsville and Troy W. Barclay of Uniontown; great-granddaughter Laikyn A. Barclay; and fur babies Jake, Cassidy and Lexi.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown. Due to the current national COVID-19 virus restrictions, visitation and funeral services are private. Pastor Brian Kelley will officiate. Geraldine will be interred in Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
Donations in memory of Geraldine can be made to Bethel Baptist Church, 998 N. Gallatin Avenue Extension, Uniontown, PA 15401.
