Geraldine E. Encapera Rechichar

Saint Petersburg, Fla., formerly of California
Geraldine E. "Gerry" Encapera Rechichar, 80, of Saint Petersburg, Fla., formerly of California, passed away Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at her home with her loving family by her side.
She was born Friday, July 10, 1942, in East Pike Run, a daughter of the late James Encapera and Irene Tentler Encapera.
She was a graduate of California Area High School and went on to earn a business degree at Robert Morris College.
She was employed by the U.S. Navy as a secretary and went on to become a homemaker.
Gerry was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in California and also a member of the Center In The Woods, and was known for her happy personality and smile.
She had a passion for playing cards and bingo, a variety of hats, and watching horse races, especially the Kentucky Derby. She also enjoyed traveling with her late husband, Cy. She was a proud grandmother of three, and was blessed to enjoy a great-granddaughter.
In addition to her parents, Gerry was preceded in death by her husband, Cyril "Cy" Rechichar; her sister, Nadine Massare; stepson, Brad and daughter-in-law, Barb Rechichar; stepson, Joe Rechichar; son-in-law Darrell Wistoff; and step-granddaughter, Michelle.
Left to cherish her memory are her children: Tracy Dochinez (Joe), of Saint Petersburg, Fla., Jaime Shimko (Shawn) of Saint Petersburg, Fla., and Brady LeJohn (Debbie) of California; brother, James "Dino" Encapera (Paula); brother-in-law, Edward Massare; grandchildren: Ashley Wagner (Doug), Briar Shimko and Madison LeJohn; great-granddaughter, Sidney Wagner; and her beloved dog, Happy.
Stepchildren: Bruce Rechichar (Janine), Barry Rechichar (MaryBeth), BethAnn Wistoff, Rebecca Kollar (Jim); and daughter-in-law, Lesa; several step-grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren
Friends will be received in the MARISCOTTI FUNERAL HOME, INC., Anthony N. Mariscotti, Supervisor, 323 Fourth Street, California, from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, June 30, 2023, and until 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 1, 2023, when funeral services will begin in the funeral howe with Pastor John Thomas, officiating.
Interment will follow in Lafayette Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the Fayette Friends of Animals, P.O. Box 1282, Uniontown, PA 15401.
