Eighty Four
Geraldine E. Nedley Prijatelj, 81, of Eighty Four, formerly of Juniata died Wednesday, January 22, 2020, in Donnell House, Washington. She was born February 3, 1938, in Connellsville, a daughter of the late Charles and Catherine Marsinek Nedley, Sr. Geraldine was formerly employed at Kroger's Grocery Stores in Cleveland and the Pittsburgh area. She attended the Edwards Chapel United Methodist Church in Eighty Four.
She is survived by her siblings, Evelyn Nedley Moses of Willowick, Ohio, Charles Nedley of Mentor, Ohio, Ronald Nedley of Clifton, Va., Roger Nedley of Willowick, Ohio, Ernest Nedley of Uniontown, William Nedley of Gilroy, Calif. and Thomas Nedley of Mentor On Lake, Ohio; and numerous nieces and nephews and their families.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a sister, Dorothy Nedley Miller. Friends will be received Monday from 9 until 11 a.m., the hour of services, in Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 111 East Green Street, Connellsville. Interment will follow in the Bowman-Flatwoods Cemetery. To offer a condolence or remembrance please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com
