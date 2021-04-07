Masontown
Geraldine Jackson Breaux, 89, of Masontown, passed away Friday, April 2, 2021, in her home in Masontown, with her family by her side.
She was born March 6, 1932, in Arnold City, a daughter of Alfonso and Julia Mae Goode Jackson.
She was a 1950 graduate of German Township High School and graduated from Mercy College of Detroit, Mich., with an Associate of Science Degree.
Geraldine was employed as a food service manager at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit. In June 2002, she returned to her hometown of Masontown.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her son, James Jenkins III; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Mildred and Leroy Young, Mary and Clyde Montgomery.
She is survived by son Richard Jenkins of Southfield, Mich.; daughter Yvonne Robinson of Detroit; sister Dorothy Jackson of Masontown; along with nine grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH, JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 9, and from 10 a.m. until noon, the hour of service, Saturday, April 10, in the funeral home chapel, with the Reverend James Thomas officiating. Interment follows at Greendale Cemetery, Masontown. Due to the COVID-19 state and federal guidelines and restrictions, social distancing and masks are required at the service.
