Masontown
Geraldine Jackson Breaux, 89, of Masontown, passed away Friday, April 2, 2021, in her home in Masontown, with her family by her side.
Family and friends will be received in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH, JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 9, and from 10 a.m. until noon, the hour of service, Saturday, April 10, in the funeral home chapel, with the Reverend James Thomas officiating. Interment follows at Greendale Cemetery, Masontown. Due to the COVID-19 state and federal guidelines and restrictions, social distancing and masks are required at the service.
