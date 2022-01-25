Masontown
Geraldine Joetta Barr Wroble, 68, of Masontown, passed away peacefully in her home Saturday, January 22, 2022.
She was preceded in death by her mother Alice Barr, mother and father-in-law, Delores and Paul Wroble; sister, Alice; brothers, Paul and Stephen; son Gary; and sister-in-law Joy Benco.
She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Perry Wroble; her daughters, Tammy (Brian) Ude of Morgantown, W.Va., and Tracy McKahan of Masontown; son, Jeremy (Erika) Wroble of Va.; brothers, Guy (Becky) Barr, and Charles McKahan; brother-in-law, Jay (Annette) Wroble; grandchildren, Donald, Paige, Bethany, Jonidean, McKenna, Christopher, Taylor, Brianna, Brandon, Andrew, Jack, Ireland, Riverlin; great- grandchildren, Dean, Benton, Lorenzo, Paislea and Teigan; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, January 26, and until 11 a.m. Thursday, the time of service in the Funeral Home Chapel, in the JOHN S MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, PA with Reverend Randy Byers officiating.
Interment in Greendale Cemetery.
