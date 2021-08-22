Richeyville
Geraldine L. Davis, 97, of Richeyville, passed away Wednesday, August 18, 2021, in her home.
She was born February 8, 1924, in West Brownsville, a daughter of the late John and Elizabeth Brown Jeffrey.
Mrs. Davis was a 1941 graduate of Centerville High School.
She was employed as a seamstress in Republic for more than 10 years and was also a dedicated homemaker.
Geraldine enjoyed quilting, crossword puzzles, flower gardening, canning, cooking and baking. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Surviving are two children, Vivian Orlandi (Gene) of Richeyville and James Rex Davis of Lynchburg, Va.; a sister, Lucille Courtwright of Atlanta, Ga.; two grandchildren, Wendy Mucho and Terry Orlandi; seven great-grandchildren, Gene, Christin, Drew, Jarett, Paige, Kyle and Breyden; nine great-great-grandchildren, Karly, Mya, Geno, Annabelle, Aria, Raigan, Hadley, Enzo and Lucia; and several nieces and nephews.
Deceased are her husband, William E. "Skip" Davis; grandson Gene Orlandi; great-grandson Randy Frost; and several brothers and sisters.
Funeral arrangements are private and under the direction of the JOHN B. GREENLEE FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 2830 Main Street, Beallsville.
Guest book and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.
