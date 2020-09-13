New Salem
Geraldine Louise Dressel Moore, 82, of New Salem, passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020, in the Uniontown Hospital. She was born April 20, 1938, in Uniontown, a daughter of George D. Dressel and Nannie Merle Isler Dressel. In addition to her parents, Geraldine was preceded in death by her husband, William O. Moore Sr.; and her siblings.
Geraldine was a member of the First Christian Church of New Salem.
Left to cherish Geraldine's memory are her son, William O. Moore Jr. of Marleysburg; a daughter, Wanda Anker and husband Martin of Farmington; two granddaughters, Hilary Miller of Uniontown and Jessica Tissue of Farmington; five great-grandchildren; and a sister, Nan Straitiff of Revere.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown. The family will receive friends in First Christian Church of New Salem, 800 New Salem Road, New Salem, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., the time of a service celebrating Geraldine's life, Saturday, September 12, with the Rev. Andy Miles and the Rev. Rufus Peer co-officiating. Interment will be in Jacob's Lutheran Cemetery, Masontown.
Covid 19 requirements will be followed.
The family would like to thank the staff of Laurel Ridge Center in Uniontown for its care and friendship.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
