Geraldine Marie Hileman

Geraldine Marie "Geri" Hileman, 84, an extravagant giver, daughter, wife, mom, gram, gigi, sister and friend, graduated to Heaven Friday, December 3, 2021, in Uniontown Hospital, Uniontown.
She was born at home, July 24, 1937, in Lemont Furnace (Yauger Hollow), to a coal miner, the late Charles Churby and the late Stella Danowski Churby, the fifth of 10 children.
She is survived by Doris Moore and Jane Owings, both of Clermont, Fla., Diana Marshall, of Orlando, Fla., and David Churby, of Connellsville.
She was predeceased by siblings, Charles, John, Albert, Andy and Gene Churby.
While working at Kays Luncheonette, she met and tied the knot with Playford "Gail" Hileman, at age 18. Their marriage and family adventure lasted 58 years before Gail passed at age 85. They were blessed with two lovely daughters, Tami Lynn (Michael George) Miskanin II, of Uniontown, and Terah Lee (Steven) Reed, of San Diego, Calif.; grandchildren, Mirelle Spector, Teal Messner, Michael George (Robbin) Miskanin III, of Uniontown, Garrett (Emily) Reed, of Berkeley, Calif., Savannah Reed, Adelyn Reed, of McMinnville, Ore., Marissa Miskanin (Michael Rose), Angelica Miskanin (Michael Gartley), of Pittsburgh; great-grandchildren, Brighten Spector, Karis Spector, Abraham Gartley, Michael George (Mickey) Miskanin IV, Elise Miskanin.
Geri loved Jesus and family well. She was giving, hospitable, styled hair, vigorously served in church youth ministry, food ministry, and as an intercessor. She enjoyed inspirational books, puzzles, quilting, crocheting, sewing and laughing deeply during family board games. Geri lived life to the fullest and loved those around her deeply. She is so dearly missed, loved and treasured. Earth has lost a kind soul, but heaven has gained more joy!
Friends will be received from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, December 12, and from 10 to 11 a.m., the time of funeral services, with Pastor Charles O'Brien officiating, Monday, December 13, in Hopwood Free Methodist Church, 116 Hopwood Coolspring Road, Hopwood.
Interment at Sylvan Heights Cemetery to follow.
Arrangements by BURHANS-CROUSE FUNERAL HOME, 28 Connellsville Street, Dunbar.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.burhanscrousefuneralhome.com.
