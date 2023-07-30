New Salem
Dr. Gerry Grant of New Salem, formerly of Bradenton, Fla. and Warrenton, Va., passed away Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Mt. Macrina Manor, Uniontown, with her daughter at her bedside.
She was born December 29, 1933, in Republic, a daughter of Charles Palo and Josephine Benucci Palo.
Gerry was a member of the former Holy Rosary Parish, and recently was a member of St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, Uniontown.
Gerry graduated from Redstone High School, and her first teaching job was in the Brownsville School District in 1966. She worked in the school district for approximately 24 years, serving as teacher, counselor and curriculum coordinator. She earned a Master's degree in education from California University in 1971 and a Doctorate degree from West Virginia University in 1988.
Gerry left the district and branched out, working at California University of Pennsylvania as an instructor and adjunct professor, the Intermediate Unit I as a curriculum specialist / supervisor and then Saint Francis College as an adjunct professor before moving on to Forest Hills School District (near Johnstown) as the district's assistant superintendent.
In 2000, she returned to the Brownsville Area School District as superintendent. Her 37-year career in education came full circle in the same district from which she graduated and the same district in which she launched her career in education. She retired from Brownsville in 2003, leaving the district with a positive fund balance and grants for the high school / middle school project secured and construction in progress.
In 2003, she was awarded the Robert Flynn Memorial Award for Distinguished Service from the Pennsylvania Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development and a Certificate of Appreciation from the Pennsylvania Department of Education for dedication and years of service to children of Pennsylvania. She was named to Who's Who of American Women for Accomplishments in Education and was the feature presenter for numerous educational conferences at the local and state level including being a coordinator in the PA Governor's Schools of Excellence.
She was a member of Phi Delta Kappa, numerous educational organizations and an executive board member and past president for the Pennsylvania Association of Supervision and Curriculum Development and chair of its Scholarship Committee.
Gerry was a true educational trailblazer and advocate of her students, with a real affection for the Brownsville Area and its residents. She was proud of her community and strived to make it a better place to live and work.
Even with all of her professional achievements, Gerry's family always felt her warm love and support. Her sisters, children, grandchildren, and extended family around the country were her top priority and Gerry took great pride in their lives and accomplishments. With busy schedules and everyday life, anyone who knew Gerry would say that she was always there with a smile, hug and great advice for any situation.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Alfred G. Grant; her son, Alfred G. Grant, Jr.; her sisters, Anna Marie Nuccetelli of Republic, Mae Beals of Centreville, Va., Norma Jean Portaro of Louisville, Ky.; and by her second husband, Vincent "Jim" Aceto of Bradenton.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Natalie Grant Sharpe and husband Gregory of New Salem; daughter-in-law, Cynthia L. Grant; granddaughters, Cara Brooke Mumford and husband Jason of Ocean Pines, Md., Nina G. Mayers and husband Matt of Norwalk, Conn., Tara G. Polvinale and husband Daniel of New Salem, Maria G. Redman and husband Donald of Venetia, and Alexa G. Sharpe of Henderson, Nev.; along with her great-grandchildren, Wyatt Mumford, Ava and Ivy Mayers, and Francesca and Henry Polvinale; other nieces, nephews and cousins and countless friends over three states.
Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday evening, July 30, and from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 31, in the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville, where visitation continues until 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, August 1, when a Prayer Service will be held followed by a Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. in St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, Uniontown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.