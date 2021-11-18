Geraldine P. Ward

Grindstone
Geraldine P. "Gerry" Ward, 82, of Grindstone, died Wednesday, November 17, 2021, in Uniontown Hospital, after a lenghty illness.
She was born November 11, 1939, a daughter of the late John and Helen Girgas Paciga.
She was predeceased by her husband, Dale; and son, Randy.
She is survived by her children, Kevin Ward, Kenneth Ward, Tracy Glista and husband Mark; two grandchildren, Anjelica Nicole and Christian Edward; brother, John Paciga and wife Carol; sister, Bonnie Tuckish; sister-in-law, Mary Ward; several nieces and nephews and many friends; and her favorite pet, Molly.
Friends will be received from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., when a prayer service will be held, Friday, November 19, in the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownville. A Funeral Mass will follow at 1 p.m. in St. Cecilia Roman Catholic Church, Grindstone, with the Rev. Fr. Timothy Kruthaupt as celebrant. Interment in Lafayette Memorial Park.
