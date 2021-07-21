Geraldine Pollette Ward

Grindstone
Geraldine "Gerry" Pollette Ward, 90, of Grindstone, went to be with her Lord Monday, July 19, 2021.
She was born June 8, 1931, to the late Joseph and Lena Aldridge Pollette.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, William T. Ward, who passed away in 2010; siblings James Pollette, Pearl Byrd, Louise Bartowick, Elsie Moon, Mildred Supansic, Lillian Maczko, Dorothy Marklew and Joseph Pollette Jr.
She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
Gerry leaves behind her devoted daughter, Kathleen Hughes and husband Jeffrey; granddaughters Victoria Stansberry and husband Joseph, and Alyssa Broadwater; two great-granddaughters, Arabella and Alivia Stansberry; also many nieces and nephews.
Gerry was known as "Aunt Gerry" to all. Her home was the center for all family functions and parties, especially her annual Fourth of July picnic.
She was a member of The Historic Church of St. Peter in Brownsville and was a devoted Christian Mother. Gerry was a member of the Rosa Garabaldi Lodge in Brownsville, an avid bingo and bocce player, and a dedicated Steelers fan. She took in all stray animals and always took care of those around her.
Friends will be received in the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville, from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 23, and until 10 a.m. Saturday, July 24, when a prayer service will be held followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. with the Rev. Fr. Timothy Kruthaupt as celebrant. Interment will follow in LaFayette Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, the Ward family would like donations to be made in Gerry's name to The Historic Church of St. Peter, 118 Church Street, Brownsville, PA 15417.
