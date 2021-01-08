Uniontown
Geraldine R. Garcia, 80, of Uniontown, died Tuesday, January 5, 2021, in her home.
She was born August 31, 1940, in Uniontown, a daughter of Clark Wingrove and Clara Elizabeth Brooks Wingrove.
She worked as a CNA for Fayette Resources.
Surviving are her husband, John Garcia; children Joseph “Hoss” Martin, Marjorie Black, Bobbie Ann (Larry) Hummel; grandsons Michael Leapline, Nicholas Hummel, Christopher Hummel, Jonathan Hummel, Benjamin Hummel; siblings David (Diane) Wingrove, Jerry (Chris) Wingrove, James Wingrove, Joseph (Carrie) Wingrove, Joann Arvin, Drea (Steve) Burnsworth, Cathy Wingrove Quinlan, Kirk Wingrove, Clark (Donna) Wingrove, Cristina (Tom) Yekel; several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents; son Timothy Martin; her sisters Marjorie Tressler, Marlene Wingrove, Sandra Plesz; her brothers, Raymond Wingrove and Melvin Wingrove; daughter-in-law April Martin; son-in-law Barry Black.
Arrangements by BURHANS-CROUSE FUNERAL HOME, 28 Connellsville Street, Dunbar.
There will be no public visitation.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.burhanscrousefuneralhome.com.
