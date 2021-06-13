Fairchance
Geraldine Rankin Fisher, 86, of Fairchance, passed away peacefully, June 10, 2021, with her loving family by her side.
She was born May 25, 1935, in Washington, to Harry and Henrietta Ringer Rankin.
Geraldine was a homemaker and loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her parents, Harry and Henrietta; siblings, Harry (June), Bob, Dan, Gladys, Rene, Mary Jane and Anna.
Surviving are her husband of 65 years, Gifford Fisher; daughters, Joyce (Keith) McCormick of Fairchance and Tammy (Ed) Yekel of Fairchance; grandchildren, Amy McCormick of Fairchance, Jana (BJ) Mosako of Collier, James (Romanee) Yandura of Perryopolis, Gerald (Danielle) Yandura of Woodbridge, Va. and Paighton Yekel of Fairchance; great-grandchildren, Sierra Azzardi (Dustin) of Fairchance, Hunter and Colton Mosako of Collier, Jaelynne and Julianne Yandura of Perryopolis and Bristol, Timber and Adley Yandura of Woodbridge, Va.; and siblings, Freda Ritz of Hopwood, Dot (Larry) Campbell and Ron and Jim Rankin, all of Uniontown.
The family will greet friends and family in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday and from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday. The Funeral Service will begin at 11 a.m.
Interment will follow in Mountain View Memorial Park, Brownfield.
