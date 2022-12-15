The Raffle family buried it's patriarch at noon on Monday, December 12, 2022, and at 2:30 that same afternoon, his wife decided that she'd go with him.
Geraldine W. Pletcher Raffle left us to be with Walter, her husband and love of more than 70 years.
Gerry was born on February 4, 1933, one of nine children raised single-handedly by their much revered, hard-working mother.
At about age 10, Gerry got a job at the neighborhood greenhouse, becoming Maude Spindler's right arm. Maude lost all of her family early so Gerry's family became hers, and Gerry lovingly cared for her until Maude's death at 94 years old. Gerry and Walt eventually bought the greenhouse and Gerry became known as "Mrs. Spindler" to those who knew her through it. Walt wasn't a particular fan, but that was who he fell in love with and if that's what she wanted to do, he was happy (okay, resigned) to help her do it because that's who he was. Together, they ran the greenhouse, well into their '80s.
When she was 17 years old and walking down the road from her home, she met the love of her life in a handsome young man on a tractor cutting a field. She and Walt struck out together and they never looked back. They worked hard, raised four children, and crammed enough adventure, love and good into their years, to fill 10 lifetimes.
Gerry was what mothers were intended to be. You knew that her love was unconditional, and if she saw fit to give you heck about something, you almost always (well, definitely always) had it coming. And though we never tested her on this, we knew without question that if we accidentally committed a felony, she'd be the one to help us bury the evidence in the back yard. That loyalty extended to all of her loved ones, both family and friends. Everyone knew that if anyone on the planet would have your back in all things, it would be Gerry Raffle.
Mom was a magnet for stray souls, whether on four legs or on two. She found them or they found her, she fed them, worked her Mom magic, and they either left better for having met her, or, more often than not, they just stayed. Her home had a revolving door. People dropped in at all hours, unannounced, staying for hours or sometimes for days. Once, an entire flock of chickens showed up out of the blue and never left, so Walt built a coop.
Her gift was that, with all that she did, and all of the people she took care of in one way or the other over the years, she always kept one hand on you and you never felt slighted. Even to her final days on earth, you rarely had a conversation with Mom when she didn't ask -- "Do you need anything?"
She was fiercely loving and loyal, generous beyond measure, witty, ornery, untraditional, deceptively brilliant, terribly funny, and had the loveliest, most expressive masterpiece of a face ever created. We teased her relentlessly and loved her ferociously and she gave back as good as she got on both counts. She was our glue, a boss to the end, and the heart and soul of our family. We lovingly hand her to Dad, but we will be totally lost without her.
Gerry was predeceased by her husband, Walter; their eldest son, Jim; brothers, (Pletcher) James Robert, Otis, Kenneth, William, Bernard and Ralph; and sister, Arlene Curstead.
She is survived by her son, Mark; daughter, Beth and her husband, Dave McIntyre, and their sons, Bailey (Meghann) and Clancy; son, David and his wife, JoAnna, of Connellsville; Jim's children, Jimmy (Carrie and Lincoln), Sam (Bryan) and Krystal (Jase); her sister, Mary Lee Reynolds of Valencia; in-laws and dear friends, Tom and Eleanor Raffle, of Ruffsdale; and many devoted nieces, nephews and friends, all of whom she cherished.
She was a member of the Uniontown Church of the Brethren, and later, of Great Bethel Baptist Church.
The family wishes to thank the staffs of Lafayette Manor and Uniontown Hospital for their care and compassion, and they ask that if you are moved to make a gesture in Gerry's name, please contribute to St. Jude Children's Hospital, in lieu of sending flowers.
Friends will be received in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, HOPWOOD, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, December 16, 2022, and until 11 a.m., the hour of the service, on Saturday, December 17, 2022, with Pastor Kenneth Rockwell officiating. Interment will follow in Hopwood Cemetery.
