McClellandtown
Gertrude Colette Pavlick Kolar, 89, of McClellandtown, peacefully entered eternal life Friday, January 15, 2021.
Gertrude was born March 6, 1931, in York Run, a daughter of the late Casimir and Bernice Brisky Pavlick of Uniontown. Gertrude graduated as valedictorian from Fairchance - Georges High School in 1948. She married her loving husband of more than 67 years, Carl Joseph Kolar Sr., who preceded her in death. She attended California University.
For more than 25 years, she was employed by the Intermediate Unit passionately dedicating her career to special needs students.
Gertrude was lovely, with the most beautiful blue eyes and smile. She was extremely kind and always spread joy to those around her. She was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and traveling.
Surviving is a son, Carl (Kathy) Kolar of Carmichaels; a daughter and special beloved caregivers, Tama (C.J.) Kowalski of Bethel Park; a daughter, Lisa (Leonard) Marovich of Uniontown; three grandchildren, Erika Lesnick-Baldauff (Anthony Habbit), Larissa (Conley) Rusko and Kelly (Jared) Lapkowicz; and two great-grandchildren, Alexander Baldauff and Hailie Rusko.
Deceased is grandson Jeremy Marovich.
Gertrude was a devoted mother and grandmother who loved, cherished, and supported her family. She will be deeply missed by her children and grandchildren.
Private arrangements were made under the direction of the PAUL M. LESAKO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 204 Dowlin Avenue, Carmichaels, PA 15320, (724)966-5100.
