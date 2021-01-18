Greensboro
Gertrude J. Kalafsky, 86, of Greensboro, passed away at 3:02 p.m. Thursday, January 14, 2021, in Morgantown Health and Rehabilitation Center, Morgantown, W.Va. She was born November 9, 1934, in Republic, a daughter of the late Joseph H. and Bernice "Bessie" Hench Minkus.
Mrs. Kalafsky was a graduate of Redstone Township High School and resided most of her life in Greene County, where she was a member of the St. Matthias Parish. She met her husband, Stephen P. Kalafsky, while working at the Fayette Grocer's Association in Republic. The couple were married December 29, 1955, and Stephen passed away February 3, 2004.
Mrs. Kalafsky and her husband, Steve, owned and operated the Greensboro Cash Market, locally known as "Steve's", after World War II until the late 1990s. She especially cherished her grandchildren.
Surviving are two daughters, Janet K. Boord and Judy L. Gashie (Tony), all of Greensboro; seven grandchildren, Brianna Vanata (John), Chris Boord, Jesse Boord, Melissa Butera (Alex), Jill Gorbach (Joe), Lyndsey Gashie and Matthew Kalafsky; two great-grandchildren, Sophia Vanata and Johnny Vanata; a brother, Robert Minkus of Republic; a daughter-in-law, Diane R. Kalafsky of Masontown; a sister-in-law, Ann Minkus of Whitehall; and several nieces and nephews.
Deceased, in addition to her husband and parents, are a son, Stephen P. Kalafsky Jr.; a son-in-law, Lawrence "Butch" Boord; a brother, Joseph Minkus Jr.; and a sister, Leona Nazimek.
The family extends their appreciation for the wonderful care provided by the staff at Point Manor Personal Care Home, Point Marion.
Family and friends are welcome to attend a Mass of the Resurrection at 11 a.m. Tuesday, January 19, in the St. Matthias Parish at St. Hugh, 408 Route 88, Carmichaels, with the Rev. David Nazimek as celebrant. Interment will follow at Greene County Memorial Park.
Arrangements are entrusted to the YOSKOVICH FUNERAL HOME, Martin J. Yoskovich, funeral director, 300 South Vine Street, Carmichaels.
