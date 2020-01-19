Ralph
Gertrude L. "Gertie" Crable, 84, of Ralph, passed away peacefully at her home, Thursday, January 16, 2020.
She was born February 7, 1935, in Ralph, a daughter of the late Mabel Vernon and Ralph Campbell Sr.
Gertie was an avid bowler and loved to play cards, bingo and board games.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 60 years, Robert J. Crable; two sons, Robert Crable Jr. and Donald Crable; granddaughter, Maranda Gaskill; maternal grandparents, Margaret Vernon and Robert Vernon; brothers and sisters, Harriet Kuhns, Marlene Price, Agnes Thomas, Thomas Cole, Ronald Cole, Clarence Cole, Loretta Beppler and Joseph Vernon Sr.
Gertie is survived by her daughter, Terrie L. Gaskill and husband Donnie; son, Junior Vernon; grandson, Jesse Gaskill; brother, Harry Raymond Cole; sister, Betty Himich; beloved fur babies, Brandi and Lily. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation and funeral services are private for the immediate family only.
Interment will take place in LaFayette Memorial Park.
Arrangements are under the direction of THE DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem.
The family wanted to thank Amedisys for their wonderful and compassionate care of Gertrude.
