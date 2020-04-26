Gertrude L. Galie

Ralph
Gertrude L. "Trudy" Galie, 94, of Ralph, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020.
She was born April 21, 1926, in Ralph, a daughter of the late Earl and Catherine Gadd Barber.
Trudy was a member of The First Christian Church of Republic.
She had worked at Union Supply in both Ralph and Continental.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Geano V. Galie; her siblings, Velma Marie Sigwalt, Dorothy Liggett, Edna Shanaberger, Violet Barber, William Gadd, Clarence Barber, Herbert Barber, Robert Barber, Clifford A. Barber and Jimmy Barber.
Trudy is survived by her three children, Tony Galie and wife Marianne of Uniontown, Gina Gruber and husband Donald of Masontown, and Heidi Ryan and husband Keith of Brownsville; grandchildren Jessica Hudock and husband Brian, Katrina Pavone and fianc Dan Moser; Gabrielle Bokat and husband John; Colin Ryan and Stephanie Crable, Erin Ryan; great-grandchildren Kendall and Kolby Pavone, Karleigh Moser, Rylan and Rhen Bokat, Reese Ryan; sisters-in-law Carmelita Galie and Janet Galie; many nieces and nephews.
Due to the circumstances in our country with COVID-19, visitation and funeral services are private for the immediate family only. Burial will be in Oak Lawn Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of DEARTH FUNERAL HOME of New Salem.
Donations can be made in Gertrude's name to First Christian Church of Republic, P.O. Box 811, 183 Republic Road, Republic, PA 15475.
