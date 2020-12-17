Perryopolis
Gertrude L. Martin Schroyer, 94, of Perryopolis, Perry Township, passed away Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at her home.
Born August 25, 1926 in Perry Township, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Gilbert and Ella Elicher Martin.
A resident of Perryopolis, Mrs. Schroyer attended the Perryopolis Baptist Church and Olive Branch Baptist Church, Smithton, taught Sunday School, was a homemaker and enjoyed gardening.
She is survived by her husband, William D. Schroyer, to whom she was married for 69 years; daughter and son- in-law, Susan and Michael Daugherty of Perry Township; three grandchildren, Ryan Firestone, Dane Firestone, Leeann Howbert; and eight great- grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by three brothers, Herman Martin, Leroy Martin, and Lester Martin, and a sister, Dorothy Knepshield.
Visitation will be held 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, December 18, in the PARZYNSKI FUNERAL HOME & CREMATIONS LLC, Family Owned and Operated, 191 Liberty St., Perryopolis, PA. 724-736-2515. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday at the Parzynski Funeral Home & Cremations LLC with the Rev. Melissa Snyder of Perryopolis First Christian Church officiating. Interment will take place in Mt. Washington Cemetery. Due to COVID-19 restrictions masks must be worn and the funeral home is limited to 10 guests at a time. Condolences accepted at the funeral home’s website, www.parzynskifuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.