New Salem
Gertrude L. Shirilla, 94, of New Salem, passed away peacefully Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in her home, with her family by her side.
She was born January 13, 1927, in Newboro, to the late Walter and Helen Molek Sheroke.
She was a member of St. Mary Assumption Byzantine Catholic Church, where she was the cantor for more than 40 years and lead the rosary for more than 50 years. Gertrude was a volunteer at Mount St. Macrina since she was 26 years old and a member of the 3rd Order of St. Francis (SFO) for 50 years.
Gertrude was predeceased by her husband, Joseph Shirilla; brother Richard Sheroke; sisters Helen Ondrish and Elizabeth Sheroke.
She is survived by four children, Gregory Shirilla and wife Kimberly, Mary Tiberi and husband Joseph, Helene Biller and husband Francis, Christina Simmons and husband Robert; seven grandchildren, Amy Dixon, Nicole Savage, Zachary Shirilla, Nicholas Tiberi, David Tiberi, Stephanie Roberts and Joshua Simmons; and six great-grandchildren, Aidan, Ethan, Clara and Norah Dixon, Henry Tiberi, and Brantley Savage; brothers Walter and Theodore Sheroke.
Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 14, in the DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem. A Panachida service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 15, followed by Divine Liturgy at 11 a.m. in St. Mary Assumption Byzantine Catholic Church, New Salem, with the Rev. Fr. Christopher Burke as celebrant. Interment in Mt. Macrina Cemetery. A Parastas Service will be held at 7 p.m. Friday in the funeral home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.