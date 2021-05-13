New Salem
Gertrude L. Shirilla, 94, of New Salem, passed away peacefully Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in her home, with her family by her side.
Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 14, in the DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem. A Panachida service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 15, followed by Divine Liturgy at 11 a.m. in St. Mary Assumption Byzantine Catholic Church, New Salem, with the Rev. Fr. Christopher Burke as celebrant. Interment in Mt. Macrina Cemetery. A Parastas Service will be held at 7 p.m. Friday in the funeral home.
