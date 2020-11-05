Gertrude Snyder Pensock, 93, passed awayMonday, November 2, 2020.
She was the beloved wife of the late William; loving mother of Bernard Pensock (deceased), Denise McGuire (deceased) and Cynthia Cifani (James); dearest grandmother of Shannon McGuire, Ashley, Jenna and Jimmy Cifani; sister of Dorothy Kashary and the late Elizabeth Snyder, Andrew Snyder, Ann Bobak, William Snyder, Amelia Novak, Ruth Skobel, Ronald Snyder and Lou Snyder; beloved aunt of many.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association of Greater Cleveland at www.alz.org.
Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, November 6, at RIPEPI FUNERAL HOME, 5762 Pearl Road, Parma, Ohio. Masks and social distancing are required. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, November 7, in Mary Queen of the Apostles Parish, 6455 Engle Road, Brook Park, Ohio. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery, Brook Park, Ohio.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.