Ghislaine Louise Vanderman

Attorney Kris A Vanderman and his wife Kristen, formerly of Monessen, Perryopolis, Charleroi, McMurray, and now of Bentleyville, Pennsylvania, shares the news of the passing of his mother, Ghislaine Louise Vanderman (Gigi) on August 29, 2023. The last 50 years saw Gigi making many trips to visit her son and family, where she enjoyed meeting and getting to know their friends and business colleagues.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.