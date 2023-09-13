Attorney Kris A Vanderman and his wife Kristen, formerly of Monessen, Perryopolis, Charleroi, McMurray, and now of Bentleyville, Pennsylvania, shares the news of the passing of his mother, Ghislaine Louise Vanderman (Gigi) on August 29, 2023. The last 50 years saw Gigi making many trips to visit her son and family, where she enjoyed meeting and getting to know their friends and business colleagues.
Ghislaine was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd W. Vanderman, Lt. Col. U.S.A.F., Ret. She is survived by her four children: Guy R. Vanderman, Col. U.S.A.F., Ret. (Ing-Britt), Rita M. Veeder (Jan), Attorney Kris A Vanderman (Kristen), Lori V. Wilmot, Engr. (Stephen); nine grandchildren: Guy Vanderman, Kristine Reis, Denise Adams, Jodie Driver, Kadie Vanderman, Alexa Lowe, Lauren Leighton, Ashley Dobin, Matthew Veeder; numerous great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Ghislaine was born on July 7, 1925, the youngest of four children in the rural, southern village of Habay-la-Neuve, Belgium, about 20 miles south of Bastogne. She was a witness to World War II, which precipitated her move to the city of Namur. There, in a volunteer hostess position, she met and later married Lloyd, a young Lieutenant in the U.S.A.A.F. Their marriage subsequently brought about a solo trip to America aboard a ship with their first born, entering N.Y. and going westward to Eureka, KS, Lloyd’s hometown. Her grit and determination served her well, as it would throughout her life.
The liberation of Belgium by the American troops earned Ghislaine’s lifelong appreciation for American military personnel. As part of the military family, Ghislaine and Lloyd had many assignments, both in the United States and Europe. After Lloyd’s retirement from the Air Force, they lived in Fort Washington, Maryland. Their final retirement home was in Bethany Beach, Delaware.
Ghislaine’s life was one of service to others. She was a devout Catholic and very involved in each of her parish women’s groups. She was a mainstay as a greeter at Church of St. Ann in Bethany Beach for many years. She was active with the American Red Cross, the International Red Cross, and, later in Bethany Beach, she continued her volunteer efforts with Meals on Wheels and Hospice. Her greatest passion, however, was supporting military personnel. Working under the Women’s Civic Club of Bethany Beach, Gigi initiated and grew a program which focused on obtaining personal, useful supplies donated by local businesses and friends for active troops serving overseas. Her semi-annual drive resulted in ever larger box trucks being sent from Dover A.F.B. to pick up and fly the donations overseas for distribution. Over the years, several thousand troops received these combined thank yous and reminders of home. The same program continues today in other hands.
Ghislaine was a devoted mother, wonderful hostess, outstanding cook, talented knitter, and continued her sharp bridge skills up until recent years. She enjoyed playing golf, most especially if the event had an associated charitable aspect. She was highly social and treasured her many friendships, both old and new. She will be missed by many.
The Funeral Mass will be celebrated on September 20, 2023 at Church of St. Ann in Bethany Beach, Delaware at 11 a.m.. Visitation will be at the church starting at 10 a.m..
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the following: the WCCBB, collection for the troops: ATTN Theresa Gross, P.O. Box 935, Bethany Beach, DE 19930; the American Red Cross, P.O. Box 37839, Boone, IA 50037-0839; or Delaware Hospice, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.