Fairchance
Gifford Fisher, 87, of Fairchance, passed away peacefully Wednesday, August 17, 2022, with his loving family by his side.
He was born September 23, 1934, in Uniontown, to John Fisher and Jennie Cunningham Fisher.
Gifford was predeceased by his parents, John and Jennie; his wife of 65 years, Geraldine Rankin Fisher; brothers, Carl Fisher and Lawrence Fisher; and sisters, Loretta “Sis” Grimm and Marlene Pasquale.
Surviving are his daughters, Joyce (Keith) McCormick of Fairchance, and Tammy (Ed) Yekel of Fairchance; grandchildren, Amy McCormick of Fairchance, Jana (BJ) Mosako of Collier, James (Romanee) Yandura of Perryopolis, Gerald (Danielle) Yandura of Woodbridge, Va., and Paighton Yekel of Fairchance; and great-grandchildren, Sierra Azzardi (Dustin) of Fairchance, Hunter and Colton Mosako of Collier, Jaelynne and Julianne Yandura of Perryopolis, and Bristol, Timber and Adley Yandura of Woodbridge, Va.
Gifford loved playing and teaching music, and talking and sharing about his Lord.
The family will greet friends and family in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, August 21, and from 9 to 11 a.m., the time of a funeral service, Monday, August 22, with Pastor Lenona Machnik officiating.
Interment will follow in Mountain View Memorial Park, Brownfield.
A special thank you is extended to WVU Hospice for all of the wonderful care given to Dad and our family.
