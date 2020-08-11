Uniontown
Gifford Franklin Grimes, 86, of Uniontown, passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020, in the Uniontown Hospital. He was born October 12, 1933, in Haddenville.
Preceding him in death were his parents, William John Grimes and Clara Bell Holland Grimes; a son, Michael Franklin Grimes; a sister, Mildred Collins; and four brothers, Ervin, George, Kenny and Eddie Grimes.
Gifford served honorably in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War and had been employed as a machinist with Iron City Spring in Pittsburgh. He loved gardening and enjoyed woodworking and following the Steelers.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Emily Eileen Gardner Grimes; and daughter Kimberly Ann Grimes Rabatin and her husband, Gregory.
Funeral services will be private under the direction of the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown.
