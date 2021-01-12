Dunbar
Gilbert Edward Hair Sr., "Gil", "Pap", "Pappy", 79, of Dunbar, passed away peacefully Saturday, January 9, 2021, in Uniontown Healthcare & Rehab Center.
He was born August 10, 1941, in Dunbar, a son of William Wallace Hair Sr. and Ethel May Alderton Hair.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, jigsaw puzzles, word search puzzles, cards, gardening and bird watching. He also enjoyed working with Boy Scout Troop #623 of Uniontown.
He was a volunteer with Dunbar Volunteer Fire Department and Collier Volunteer Fire Department, Station 9.
He had worked at Bailey Mine Co.
Surviving are four loving children, Lisa Kegg and boyfriend Mike, Rebekah (Anthony) Brune, Mary (John) Stewart, Gilbert (Paulette) Hair Jr.; grandchildren Thomas Kegg III and girlfriend Mallory, Ryan (Elizabeth) Kegg, Aleaha Kegg, Micheal (Ashleigh) Brune, Courtney Brune, Jourdan Gyunn and boyfriend Mitchell, Kyle Stewart, Meaghen Stewart and boyfriend Frank, Gibson Hair, Richard Urich; great-grandchildren Mya, Jameson, Sophia, Scott Jr., Jauzlynn, Kamryn, Giovonnie, Aiden, Jensen; several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents; the mother of his children, Marilyn K. Rittenhouse Hair; sisters Nettie Newman, Doris Dean; brothers William Hair, Kenneth Hair.
Those who wish to honor his life are invited to hang a bird feeder at their home.
There will be no public visitation.
Arrangements by BURHANS-CROUSE FUNERAL HOME, 28 Connellsville Street, Dunbar.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.burhanscrousefuneralhome.com.
