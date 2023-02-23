Uniontown
Gilbert Ellsworth Jordan, 84, of Uniontown, went to be with his Lord Monday, February 20, 2023, in his home, with his family by his side. He was born July 12, 1938, in Mt. Braddock, a son of the late Gilbert Irving and Bessie Mae Livingston Jordan.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife of 45 years, Barbara Lee Shomer Jordan; and his sister, Eleanor Faye (the late Henry) Bronik.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Marlene Felong Jordan; his children, Sally (Tom) Jordan Piszczor, Jeff (Joette) Jordan, Daniel (Lisa) Jordan, Kenneth (Stacey) Jordan and Benjamin (Glenda) Jordan; nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; his stepchildren, Melanie and Rhonda; and his brother, Clarence Kevin (Barb) Jordan; and sister, Nellie Joy (Bill) Golden. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Gilbert was a North Union High School graduate, Class of 1956. He was a mechanic and later became shop foreman and boss in the general shop for West Penn Power Company and received an award for 30 years perfect attendance from the company.
He loved cars, especially his 1940 Ford Coupe, and enjoyed playing softball and bowling, and had a passion for his mailpouch tobacco.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, February 24, in STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown, where a funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 25. Interment will be at St. Joseph Cemetery, Connellsville.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at ww.hakyfuneralhome.com.
