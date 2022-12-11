Oliphant Furnace
Gilda M. Holbert, 91,of Oliphant Furnace, went home to be with her savior, on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, in the WVU Uniontown Hospital, with her loving family by her side.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank; and daughter, Kathleen.
Surviving are her children: Keith (Diane), Kirk (Georgia) and Kevin (Anne Marie); grandchildren: Billikeith (Tonya), Renea, Jessica (Dewayne), Butch (Ann), Jason (Dorothy), Chelsey, JJ, Amanda and Kahla (Chris); 15 great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren; and her sister, Louise.
Gilda was a longtime member of the Brownfield United Methodist Church.
It was Gilda's request that there be no public services. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Brownfield United Methodist Church, Brownfield, PA 15416.
Online condolences may be offered at www.deancwhitmarshfuneralhome.com.
