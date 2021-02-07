formerly of Uniontown
Gina Anne Colabianchi Schiffbauer, 72, of North Ridgeville, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, February 2, 2021.
She was born and raised in Uniontown, where she met and married her high school sweetheart and husband of 53 years, Donnie Schiffbauer. She was a devoted Air Force wife, traveling and living with her husband in the Philippines, Arizona and Montana before settling down in Cleveland, Ohio.
In 1992, she fulfilled her lifelong dream to become a registered nurse and graduated with honors from Lorain County Community College, all while mothering four children. She finished her career in healthcare as an occupational nurse at the Ford Motor Company.
She was the mother of four children, Donnie, Lisa, Lori and Lana, who feel so lucky to have been the recipients of her nurturing love over the years, as well as a beloved Nonna of nine grandchildren, Molly, Donnie, Lizzie, Lawson, Sydney, Kelly, Elliot, Henry and Noa, who were completely smitten with her. They loved baking, making meatballs and lumpia, going on road trips, having movie nights cuddled into her sides with popcorn, and spending overnights that turned into over-weekends with their amazing Nonna. Always ready with sage advice, tough love, open arms, and the answer to that crossword puzzle clue you just could not solve, there was never a woman more born to be a mother than Gina. She will be missed and celebrated every day, and the love she has shown us will continue to shine on in the love we show each other. We love you so much, Mom. Thank you for everything.
In lieu of flowers, her family asks that you please donate to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Wounded Warrior Project.
Services are private.
BOGNER FAMILY FUNERAL HOME in North Ridgeville was entrusted with the arrangements.
For further information or to send a condolence, visit www.bognerfamilyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.