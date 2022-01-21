Hopwood
Gina C. Sexton Roby, 55, of Hopwood, passed away Thursday, January 6, 2022, in Mon General Hospital.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown.
Friends will be received in the Great Bethel Baptist Church, 47 W. Fayette Street, Uniontown, from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, January 21st, followed by a service celebrating Gina's life at 6:30 p.m. with Rev. Edgar Reed officiating. Interment will be private.
Donations in memory of Gina can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38104.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at adferguson.com or on the funeral home Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.