Uniontown
Gina Marie Talotta Wallace, 53, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in Uniontown Hospital. She was born August 22, 1968, in Connellsville.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Frank and Suzanne Shallenberger Talotta; and brothers, John Patrick and Michael Talotta.
Gina received two associate degrees, one of which was as a medical assistant, from the West Virginia Career Institute and had formerly been employed as a communications specialist at Tele Tec. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister who had a passion for reading in her spare moments.
Surviving are her husband, Daniel Bryan Wallace; two children, Jessica Marie Dickerson (Raymond Anthony Jr.) and Joshua Allen Arison (fiancee, Jurnee Lauteri) of New Stanton; grandson, Jayce Anthony Dickerson; sister, Chrysanne Ritenour (Drew) of Uniontown; brother, Frank Talotta of Great Bend, N.Y.; and brothers-in-law, James Edward Wallace Sr. (Susan) and Gerald Allen Wallace (Betty), both of Uniontown.
A celebration of Gina’s life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 19, in Faith Assembly of God, 690 Morgantown Road, Uniontown.
Arrangements under the direction of SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.