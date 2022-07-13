Uniontown
The beloved soul of Giovanni “John” Charles Georgiana, 91, of Uniontown, passed away Saturday, July 9, in his sleep, from complications of Covid-19. It was then the Angels of the Lord came and got God’s faithful servant, and raised him to his eternal reward.
He was born December 7, 1930, in Uniontown, a son of the late Salvatore and Lucia Santore Georgiana.
He was a member of St. Therese de Lisieux Roman Catholic Church, where as a young child, he served many years as an altar server.
John served in the Korean War as an Airman First Class with the United States Air Force, stationed in Okinawa.
John was also a retired employee of the Michael Berkowitz Factory, where he dedicated 25 years as a first-class sewing machine mechanic. He also served in the same capacity for 25 years at the A&D Sportswear Company.
The love of his life was his family, whom he loved and cherished. As most everyone knows, his favorite hobby was none other than his gardening.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Rose, Laura and Marie Georgiana, all of Uniontown; brothers, Joseph, Anthony, Frank and Rudolph, all of Uniontown, and Samuel and Orlando, both of Massillon, Ohio.
Also preceding him in death were his mother-in-law, Diletta Dionisio Poli; and father-in-law, Angelo Poli Sr.; sisters-in-law, Anna Marie Poli Georgiana, Dorothy Vitti Georgiana, Harriett Ferguson, Mary Georgiana, Mary Lou Poli and Dominica Poli Wontroba; brothers-in-law, Phillip Terravecchia and John “Jocko” Wontroba.
He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Angela Poli Georgiana; daughter, Theresa Georgiana Gamon and husband Gary of Uniontown; grandson, Johnathan Gamon and wife Kristin of Mt. Pleasant; brothers-in-law, Angelo Poli Jr. and wife Nancy, Louis Poli Sr. and wife Nancy, Silvio Poli and wife Teddi, Frank Poli Sr., and Pat, of Warren Ohio; sisters-in-law, Florence Stella and husband Renato of Wilmington, Del.; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
He will be sadly missed by friends, neighbors, and all who knew him.
We the family, extend thanks and gratitude to his medical professionals at WVU Medicine Uniontown Hospital, UPMC Home Health Care, the staff at Hillside Manor Personal Care Facility, the staff of Stephen R. Haky Funeral Home, and all who helped him in any way.
A private visitation for the family and extended family will be held at the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME INC., 603 N. Gallatin Avenue, Ext., Uniontown, from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 14, and also until 9:30 a.m. Friday, July 15, when Prayers of Transfer will be said.
The Funeral Mass will follow at 10 a.m. at St. Therese de Lisieux Roman Catholic Church, 61 Mill Street. Interment will follow at Sylvan Heights Cemetery, Uniontown, where military rites will be accorded.
The family asks that protective masks be worn when visiting the funeral home, and social distancing be observed for everyone’s safety.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at hakyfuneralhome.com.
