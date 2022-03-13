Smithfield
Giovanni Tyler Miller, infant baby boy of Tyler Miller and Ariel Savage, passed away Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in WVU Ruby Memorial Hospital, in Morgantown, Monongalia County, W.Va.
He is survived by his maternal grandparents, Aimee Wolfe and Josh Schiffbauer; paternal grandparents, Melinda Miller Wade and Daniel Wade; sister, Aubrielle Moats; and brother, Mattsen Moats.
A memorial service for Giovanni will be held at a later date.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown.
