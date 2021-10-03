Dawson
Gladys Dicie Fisher Thompson, 70, of Dawson, passed away Wednesday, September 29, 2021, in Frick Hospital, with her loving husband by her side.
She was born in Connellsville November 20, 1950, a daughter of John and Gladys Wingrove Fisher.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Kirsten Nichols.
Gladys is survived by her husband of 53 years, Albert Terry Thompson; children, Terry Richard Thompson and his wife, Nadine of Fayette City, Janet Dicie Nichols and her husband, Robert of Dawson; grandchildren, Derek Thompson and his wife, Brittany, Colton Thompson and his fiancee, Jessica Hynek; great-granddaughter, Delaney Thompson; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews; and special dear friend, Jolene Wilson.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend who will be sadly missed and never forgotten.
Gladys' family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, October 1, in the BLAIR-LOWTHER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 305 Rear Independence Street, Perryopolis, where her funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, October 2, with Pastor Dave Watson officiating.
Interment will follow in Mt. Washington Cemetery, Perryopolis.
Condolences are welcome at blair-lowther.com.
