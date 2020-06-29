Lake Lynn, Pa
Gladys "Bubby" Hixenbaugh Spacht, 89, of Lake Lynn, Pa., passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020, at her home, following an illness of several months.
She was born in Morgantown, on May 14, 1931, she was a daughter of the late Osborne R. and Pearl Wolfe Hixenbaugh.
Prior to moving back to Lake Lynn 20 years ago, she had lived and raised her family in Monroeville. Bubby was a faithful member of the Lake Lynn Community Chapel, and enjoyed taking care of her home and her flowers.
Surviving are two sons and their wives, Gary and Karen Spacht of Monroeville and Brian and Kitty Spacht of North Huntington; a daughter, Pamela (Spacht) Durrant of Knoxville, Tenn.; six grandchildren, Douglas Spacht, Stacey Morrow, Erin Noll, Danielle Hutchins, Jenna Kraus, and Gary Spacht, Jr; ten great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Doris Victor of Pt. Marion Road, Morgantown; two brothers and their wives, James and Evelyn Hixenbaugh of Dillsburg, and Donald and Paulette Hixenbaugh of Akron, Ohio; and a number of loving nieces and nephews, to whom she was everyone's favorite "Aunt Bubby".
Gladys is preceded in death by her loving husband, Herbert D. Spacht in 1983; and her eldest son, Eugene Douglas Spacht in 2012. Also deceased are three brothers, Sam, Ronald and Richard Hixenbaugh; and three sisters, Shirley Juretic, Lois Laughery, and Sylvia Mankins.
Friends will be received in the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion, Philip S. Rishel, Director, from 5 - 8 p.m., on Tuesday and Wednesday in the Lake Lynn Community Chapel from 11 a.m. until 12 Noon, the hour of service, with her Pastor, Rev. Reba Thurmond officiating. Interment follows in Fletcher Cemetery, Cheat Lake, W.Va.
CDC recommendations concerning the pandemic will be observed.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be offered to the Lake Lynn Community Chapel, P.O. Box 4, Point Marion, PA 15474. www.herod-rishel.com
