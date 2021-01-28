formerly of Martin
Gladys Louise Adams Murphy, 87, of Lorain, Ohio, passed away Saturday, January 23, 2021, in Kingston of Vermilion, Vermilion, Ohio, with her loving family by her side. She was born November 22, 1933, in Martin, a daughter of Samuel and Minnie Mae Butt Adams.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne David Murphy; siblings Samuel, Wilmer "Jake", Robert, Merle, John "Bud", Burdette, Eleanora, Dorothy "Dot", Anna Grace, Eva and Lillian "Sis".
Gladys is survived by her children, Linda Sue Savage of Lorain, Tammy Lee Dobrzanski and husband Kenneth of Cleveland, Ohio, Wayne Allen Murphy of Avon Lake, Ohio, Brian David Murphy and fiancee Dora of Avon Lake; grandchildren Wesley VanMeter and fiancee Bridget, and Anthony "Tony" Murphy; great-grandchildren Owen and Tyson VanMeter; sister Rayalene King of Fairchance; and many nieces and nephews.
She was an avid bingo player and loved country music. She also had a wonderful sense of humor. She will be sadly missed by all and never forgotten.
Gladys' family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, January 29, in the GOLDSBORO-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 21 E. Church Street, Fairchance, PA 15436, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 30, with Pastor Michael Lyons, officiating.
Interment will follow at Church Hill Cemetery, McClellandtown.
PA COVID-19 restrictions will be followed including the wearing of face masks and social distancing.
Condolences are welcome at goldsboro-fabry.com.
