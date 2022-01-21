formerly of Uniontown
Gladys Marie Hoyack Franks, 96, formerly of Uniontown, passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2022, in Southwestern Veterans Center in Pittsburgh.
Gladys was born October 26, 1925, in Upper Middletown, a daughter of the late Rudolph and Jane May Waggett Hoyack.
Gladys was the wife of the late Willis Edmund Franks for 68 years.
She is survived by her children, Janice Lee (David) Zimmer of Monroeville, Willlis Neal (Donna) Franks of Jefferson, and Alan Jay (Lisa) Franks of Palmyra; daughters-in-law, Ruth Shields of Perryopolis, and Dharla Franks of Mechanicsburg. She is also survived by her brother, Lee (Nancy) Hoyack; and sister-in-law, Shirley Peccon.
She was the loving grandmother of nine grandchildren, Benjamin (Amanda) Zimmer, Joshua (Lindsay) Zimmer, Rachel (Jason) Simmons, Ronald Franks, Jane Franks (John Lilley), Matthew Ferguson, Ethan (Renee) Franks, Ryan Franks and Ashley Franks; the great-grandmother of Judah, Eli, Lilliana, Hudson, Patrick, Alex, Joshalyn, Jason, Jase, Jake, James, Aiden and Alayna.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her children, Ronald Edmund Franks, Paula Sue Shelton and Kevin Eugene Franks; brothers, Robert Hoyack, Rudolph (Jiggs) Hoyack, Jim Hoyack; and sisters, Dorothy Yurick and Alice Bush.
Gladys was an active and life member of the Upper Middletown United Methodist Church, where she served as the secretary and treasurer. She was also a volunteer with the Women's Auxiliary of Uniontown Hospital.
Gladys was devoted to her family and was known for her meticulous housekeeping and baking expertise. Her pies, twinkle cake and nut rolls were legendary. Gladys and Willis were always ready for an adventure and they made several road trips across the country.
The family would like to sincerely thank the staff of Southwestern Veterans Center for their excellent care and compassion.
Friends will be received from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m., the time of a funeral service, Saturday, January 22, with the Rev. Roger Howard officiating, in the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 680 Cherry Tree Lane, Uniontown. Interment to follow in Bowman Flatwood Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.