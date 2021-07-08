Grindstone
Gladys Rose Landman, 84, of Grindstone, passed away Thursday, July 1, 2021.
She was born November 1, 1936, in Marianna, a daughter of William and Anna Zelinek Pollock.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Landman; her son, Larry Landman; her grandson, Nicholas Landman; great-granddaughter Joelle Zosky; two brothers, John Pollock and Paul Pollock; and two sisters, Viola McMurray and Veronica Cooking.
Gladys ran a dairy farm with her husband, Albert, for 45 years. She also worked as a bank teller. She was an active member and former deacon at Pleasant View Presbyterian Church. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-granddaughter.
She is survived by her two daughters, Lora Lee Liptak and husband Tom, Lisa Zosky and husband Bill; daughter-in-law Renee Landman; five grandchildren, Brittany and Brooke Liptak, Haleigh and Hannah Zosky, Zack Landman; great-granddaughter Mila Roselle Zosky; brother William Pollock; two sisters, Mary Ann Wolf and Barbara Armenini; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 10, in Pleasant View Presbyterian Church followed by inurnment at LaFayette Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Pleasant View Presbyterian Church, 533 Royal Road, Smock, PA 15480.
Professional services and arrangements are in the care of NOVAK FUNERAL HOME, 515 Front Street, Brownsville, PA 15417.
To sign the guest book for the family, visit www.novakfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.