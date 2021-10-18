Uniontown
Gladys Wingrove, 83, of Uniontown, died Thursday, October 14, 2021. She was born February 23, 1938, in Dawson. Gladys' parents were Clarence Wingrove and Anna Presock.
Gladys is survived by her two sisters, Elizabeth "Libby" Marker and Edith Kerr; ' other family members include her uncle, Thurman Wingrove; cousin, Bill Wingrove; nieces and nephews, Johnetta Preston, Charley Barnhart, Elizabeth Yoder; and great-nephew, Tyler Yoder.
Gladys was a resident at Laurel House, Inc. since 1982 and loved the staff and other residents. Gladys used to work at Goodwill Industries and would navigate through Uniontown to walk back and forth to work. She also enjoyed participating in Special Olympics and playing Bingo at the Senior Center. Some of Gladys' favorite things were her parakeets, visits from staff's pets, getting her nails and hair done, and going to monthly dances. Gladys was loved dearly and will be missed greatly by many.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m., the time of a service, Tuesday, October 19, in SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 680 Cherry Tree Lane, Uniontown, PA 15401.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.