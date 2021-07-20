Glagola Service

Masontown High School sweethearts, Richard “Rich” James Glagola, 88, and Alcinda “Cindy” Ann Glagola, 87, passed away during the first half of 2021.
Married in 1953, they shared 68 faithful years of marriage. The quintessential American couple, Rich was an Army veteran and blue-collar worker, and Cindy served as a registered nurse for over 40 years. More importantly, they were loving parents to Sharon, Gary, and Kim, and adoring grandparents and great-grandparents to the successive generations. The love they showed their extended family and lifelong friends demonstrated their warmth and hospitality.
The memorial service and VFW salute will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 31, in Redeemed Baptist Church, 156 Fallen Timbers Road, Point Marion. The attire will be business casual (with no suit/tie required). A friends and family reception will be held at 2 p.m., in the church immediately following the service, to continue to celebrate their lives, laugh and share our hope that we will see them again.
