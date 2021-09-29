Penncraft
Glenda F. Brown Logston, 87, of Penncraft, passed away on Monday, September 27th, 2021 at her home with her loving family at her side.
She was born on November 26, 1933 in Centerville Boro. Daughter of the late William P. and Verona Violet Walters Brown.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Jackson Herman Lawson; her second husband, Rev. Thomas N. Logston; two sons, David Lawson and Jackson Michael Lawson; two grandsons, Michael James Lawson and Jason Sarver; Tom's son, John Logston.
Glenda is survived by her two sons, Brad Lawson and wife Nancy Baltimore, Md., & Cory Lawson and Julie Bakewell with whom she resided in Penncraft; Daughter-in-law Dorie Silbaugh, Florida; grandson Austin Lawson; granddaughter Julie Lawson; grandson Christian Lawson; granddaughter Sara Lawson; Several other grandchildren and great-grandchildren; Tom's son Mark Logston and wife Kim, Washington.
Also survived by several cousins, in-laws, nieces, and nephews; her grand-dogs, Daisy, Halle, Izzy, Spencer, and Kai.
Glenda was a member of The First Christian Church of Republic, The Church Choir, Church Elder, Women's Group, and Retired Church Secretary. She loved her church and especially her church family.
Glenda enjoyed bowling, vacations, and travelling with numerous family members all over the country. In celebration on her 80th birthday, she zip-lined at Nemacolin Woodlands.
She loved her hot tea, newspaper, and crossword puzzles.
The family would like to send out a special thank you to Amedisys Hospice of Masontown for their loving and compassionate care.
Friends will be received in THE DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, October 1st. Additional Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 2nd at The First Christian Church of Republic, 183 Republic Road, Republic. The Funeral Service will begin at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Charles House officiating.
Interment will follow in Church Hill Cemetery in McClellandtown.
