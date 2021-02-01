Masontown
Glenda Lee Hoffman, 61, of Masontown, passed away on Thursday, January 28, 2021 surrounded by her loving family. She was born on October 23, 1959 in Uniontown, a daughter of the late Amadee Milland and Audrey Rose Griffith Provance.
Left to cherish her memories are her husband of 44 years James Hoffman; son, Jadian Hoffman (fiancee Krystle Patterson) of Uniontown; daughters Brandee Hoffman Bowlin (Craig) of New Geneva, Necole Hoffman (fiance Travis Grady) of Masontown; grandchildren, Antwan Pratt, Camille Bowlin, Nicco Mickens; brothers, Gerry Provance, Danny Provance; and sister Charlotte (Susie) Clark and families and many nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 & 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, February 3, in the Terravecchia-Haky Home for Funerals, Inc., 515 North Main Street, Masontown, Pa., the hour of service Pastor Dave McElroy, Amedisys Hospice chaplain, will officiate.
Interment will be private.
If you wish to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit our website at www.terravecchiahakyfh.com
