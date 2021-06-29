Uniontown
Glenn A. Yeagley, 67, of Uniontown, passed away Thursday, June 24, 2021.
He was born August 17, 1953, in Uniontown, a son of the late Henry B. and Venice L. Hollis Yeagley.
He was the father of Stuart Yeagley and Amber (Thomas Wiseman) Yeagley, both of Ohio; grandfather of Rain and Lucas Wiseman, Katherynn, Zander, Everleigh, Phoenix and Westin Yeagley; his half-daughters, Tiffany and Kim James and their children Ashley James, AJ Bryant and Noah Miller; also survived as well by his brother, George (Virginia) Yeagley of Uniontown.
Glenn was a manager at Anchor Hocking Glass and enjoyed playing guitar and old movies/film noir.
Services are private. Announcement by STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, Uniontown. Your personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com
