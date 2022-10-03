Smithfield
Glenn Albert Sutton, 71, of Smithfield, Pa. passed away after an extended illness on Friday, September 30, 2022 at Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va. with his loving family by his side.
He was born April 24, 1951, in Uniontown.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Reuben Albert Sutton and Goldie Irene Swaney Sutton; siblings, Elizabeth, Betty, Richard and Douglas; daughter, Tammy R. Sutton; wife, Gloria Sutton; and son-in-law, Jeremy Kilo.
Surviving are his daughter, Bobbi Jo Sutton; grandson, Jordan T. Kilo; sister, Barbara Roberts and husband Walter; many nieces and nephews; former wife Wendy; son-in-law, Scott Ainsley; and step- grandchild, Alexis.
Glenn loved the Pittsburgh Pirates, Pittsburgh Steelers, golfing, bowling and was an avid hunter and fisherman.
He was employed for many years as a coal miner with US Steel Mining until his retirement.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday and until 11 a.m.on Wednesday, October 5, in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, Pa. the hour of service with Pastor Allen Ellsworth officiating. Interment will be at a later date in Mountain View Memorial Park.
