Uniontown
Glenn D. Graff, 72, recently of Uniontown, formerly of Seal Beach, Calif., passed away Tuesday, February, 9, 2021, at home, with family by his side. He was born December 17, 1948, in Columbia, Mo., a son of the late William D. and June Vellekemp Graff.
He was husband of late wife, Linda Kay ShearerGraff, widowed after 48 years of marriage. He was predeceased by sister-in-law, Sue Graffand Penny Shearer Jones.
He is survived by son, Gregory D. (Stephanie) Graff; and grandson, Hayden Graff of Aliso Viejo, Calif.; daughter, Michele (Michael) Emerick; and granddaughter, Megan E. Correa-Emerick of Uniontown. Also survived by brothers, Richard (Sandy) Graff of Calif., Gordon Graff of N.Y. and Kenneth (Beth) Graff of N.J.; sister and brother-in-law, Patricia Shearer and Clyde Ford; brother-in-law, Dave Jones; and several loving nieces and nephews.
Glenn loved his family and friends. Glenn was a recent member of Calvary Chapel, Brownsville and was a Vietnam vet serving in the Air Force.
He worked as a trade artist pinstriping and hand lettering cars, boats and signs. He later worked for Boeing in Long Beach, Calif. painting planes. He enjoyed drawing, airbrushing and other random art as a hobby.
Much gratitude to Virginia Health Care, Uniontown Hospital and inpatient rehabilitation for strokes, Abbey Home Care, Frank Kula; P.T. and Amedysis Hospice for being so kind and of great assistance to our dad.
A memorial service will be held at/online livestream at Calvary Chapel, Brownsville, at 2 p.m. eastern standard time, (11 a.m. pacific standard time) Saturday, March 13. You can watch the live stream on YouTube under Calvary Chapel Brownsville, Pa. Announcement by STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME of Uniontown. Your personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at www. Hakyfuneralhome.com
