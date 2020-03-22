McClellandtown
Glenn E. “Peeper” Guthrie III, 36, of McClellandtown, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020, at his residence. He was born July 13, 1983, in Uniontown.
He is preceded in death by his father, Glenn E. Guthrie Jr.; and his grandparents, Glenn E. Guthrie Sr. and Janet Riggin Guthrie, Paul Bobish and Frances Zele Bobish.
Surviving are his loving mother, Cheryl Bobish Guthrie; two sisters, Rebekah J. Seese and husband Andrew, and Tracie L. Guthrie of Farmington; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
All services are private and under the direction of the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood.
