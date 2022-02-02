Markleysburg
Glenn E. Mitchell Sr., aka "Slick", 68, of Markleysburg, passed away Saturday, January 29, 2022, in Uniontown Hospital. He was born December 27, 1953, in Uniontown, a son of the late Glenn Mitchell and Gloria Elliot Shartzer Mitchell.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a special aunt, Karoline Boyd.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Anna Shaver Mitchell of Markleysburg; a very special pet bird, "Cooper"; three sons, Glenn Mitchell II, George Mitchell and wife Amber Ringer Mitchell, Zachary Mitchell and girlfriend Summer Burnsworth. Also surviving are grandchildren, Kiley, Bryar and Gage Mitchell; two stepgrandchildren, Kevin and Daisy Novotney; one sister, Carrie; and two brothers, Robert and Randy Elliot; and a niece, Rikki Jenkins.
Glenn worked at Hillman Barge / Metal Processing. He enjoyed gun smithing, hunting and fishing, and spending time with his boys.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the time of a service, Wednesday, February 2, in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Farmington, with Pastor Jake Wengard officiating the service. Interment will follow in the family cemetery in Markleysburg.
In lieu of flowers, donation can be made to the funeral home.
